Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $771.75.

LZAGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 750 to CHF 700 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lonza Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 835 to CHF 702 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th.

OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $58.00 on Monday. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.0895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

