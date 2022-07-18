Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Lottery.com

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lottery.com stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW – Get Rating) by 767.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,258,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113,396 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Lottery.com were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Lottery.com Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of LTRYW stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. Lottery.com has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22.

