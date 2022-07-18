Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.60.

LULU stock traded up $5.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $292.11. 10,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,798. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.99. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.