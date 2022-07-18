LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €700.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €700.00 ($700.00) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MC. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($700.00) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($781.00) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($750.00) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €731.00 ($731.00) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €675.00 ($675.00) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €608.40 ($608.40) on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($195.45) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($260.55). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €578.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €630.71.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.