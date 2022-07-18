LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) Insider Buys £29,930 in Stock

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating) insider Hugh Seaborn purchased 20,500 shares of LXI REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £29,930 ($35,597.05).

LXI REIT Stock Performance

Shares of LXI opened at GBX 145.20 ($1.73) on Monday. LXI REIT plc has a 1 year low of GBX 132.40 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 155.60 ($1.85). The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.20.

Get LXI REIT alerts:

LXI REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. LXI REIT’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

About LXI REIT

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXI REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXI REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.