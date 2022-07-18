LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

LXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:LXP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,572. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.75. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Frary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 143,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arun Gupta acquired 9,100 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Frary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 143,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,965 shares of company stock worth $414,083 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 19.1% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 100,425 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 354,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 609,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.