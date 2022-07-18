Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Macerich to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.95.

MAC opened at $9.28 on Monday. Macerich has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,716.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,716.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,796.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

