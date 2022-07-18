Madden Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $4.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.86. The company had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,766. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.73. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

