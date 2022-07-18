Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 39 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $294.92. 1,238,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,224,961. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

