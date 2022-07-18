Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Craig Hallum

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Magnite from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.11.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $998.56 million, a P/E ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. Magnite has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $53,083,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 138.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,964,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magnite by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,450,000 after purchasing an additional 981,296 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 7.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,128,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,591,000 after purchasing an additional 646,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Magnite during the first quarter worth $7,309,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.