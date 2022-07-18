MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.96 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,380 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.54.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.89. The company had a trading volume of 45,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,807. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $187.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

