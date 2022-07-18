MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.48. 4,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,110. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,609,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 45,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $6,904,706.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 692,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,055,206.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 429,598 shares of company stock valued at $65,527,046. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.10.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

