MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,426,745,000 after acquiring an additional 179,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after buying an additional 361,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after acquiring an additional 171,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.56. 20,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,004. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $203.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on 3M from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

