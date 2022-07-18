MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 88,472 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 512,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,472 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.8% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $18,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 799,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,429,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 141,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,149,294. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.24 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $35.46.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.