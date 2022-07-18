MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,531 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.12.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.53 on Monday, hitting $144.01. 74,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.35. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.