Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Short Interest Down 46.8% in June

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the June 15th total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Maisons du Monde Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MDOUF remained flat at $23.68 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. Maisons du Monde has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $23.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDOUF shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Maisons du Monde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Maisons du Monde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Maisons du Monde Company Profile

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

Featured Stories

