Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Trading 9% Higher This Week

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market cap of $17.19 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $4.90 or 0.00022238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 834.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $981.71 or 0.04456088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00020668 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios.

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

