ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives $86.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MANT. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManTech International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ManTech International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManTech International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,732,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $95.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $95.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.70.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManTech International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

