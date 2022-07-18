ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Short Interest Up 56.3% in June

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 831,700 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 520,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MANT shares. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManTech International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ManTech International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in ManTech International by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in ManTech International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in ManTech International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ManTech International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MANT traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $95.74. The company had a trading volume of 158,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.59. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $95.98.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ManTech International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

