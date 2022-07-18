Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 215,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,577,251 shares.The stock last traded at $17.46 and had previously closed at $16.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,442,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,316,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 505.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,177,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after buying an additional 3,487,180 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,414,000 after buying an additional 2,891,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $52,082,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

