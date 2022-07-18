Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 19.5%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 19.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 249,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,565,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 4.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. The firm had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 871.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

