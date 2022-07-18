Mark Allan Acquires 14,672 Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Stock

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) insider Mark Allan acquired 14,672 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.06) per share, with a total value of £99,476.16 ($118,311.32).

Shares of LAND traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 683.20 ($8.13). The company had a trading volume of 1,498,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,806. Land Securities Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 642 ($7.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 822.40 ($9.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 721.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 754.53. The company has a market capitalization of £5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 583.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.21%.

LAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Land Securities Group to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 950 ($11.30) to GBX 675 ($8.03) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.70) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($9.87) to GBX 780 ($9.28) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 806 ($9.59).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

