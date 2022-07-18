Markel Corp Buys 14,500 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Markel Corp increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 467.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 554,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,931,000 after purchasing an additional 73,031 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 337,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after acquiring an additional 66,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in CoStar Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $59.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

