Markel Corp Buys Shares of 9,250 Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Markel Corp acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

DCT opened at $14.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.13, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.48. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,967.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,967.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eva F. Harris purchased 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

