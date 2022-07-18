Markel Corp Grows Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Markel Corp grew its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 384.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,355,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,657,000 after buying an additional 1,075,197 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 36.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,688,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,443,000 after purchasing an additional 455,440 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,763,000 after purchasing an additional 361,470 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,910,000 after purchasing an additional 333,012 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,111.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 286,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 263,174 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB opened at $63.03 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.41. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.13.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

