Markel Corp Has $26.81 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned about 0.32% of SEI Investments worth $26,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,690,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,418,000 after buying an additional 141,772 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,033 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in SEI Investments by 14.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,139,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,599,000 after purchasing an additional 143,693 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SEI Investments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,042,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SEI Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $52.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average is $57.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The business had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 18.65%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

