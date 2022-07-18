Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Purchases 383 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for about 2.2% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 22.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,988,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.79.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $96.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.37.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

