Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Sells 4,871 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 3.8% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 14.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 21,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 36.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $62.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

