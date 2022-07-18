Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Raised to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $384.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $406.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MLM. TheStreet cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $420.20.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $314.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 285.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

