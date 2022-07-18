Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRVL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.62. 12,583,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,874,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.07. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,165 shares of company stock worth $6,179,021 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.0% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.