Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,827 shares during the period. Masimo makes up approximately 1.2% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $61,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Masimo by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Price Performance

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.98. 3,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,795. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.29. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $112.07 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Masimo’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.