MASQ Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $63,359.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 47% higher against the dollar. One MASQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 853.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.57 or 0.04501761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001726 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai.

MASQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

