MBL Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 12,286 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. MBL Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,159,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after buying an additional 138,071 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,598,000 after buying an additional 99,561 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 278,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after buying an additional 44,329 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,773,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.13. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,540. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.57.

