MBL Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 32,530 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 62,526 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,968,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 69,070 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,754. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

