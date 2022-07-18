MBL Wealth LLC Invests $1.44 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IWM stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.68. 672,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,196,371. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

