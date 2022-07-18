MBL Wealth LLC Invests $1 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 368.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYE stock traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $60.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,702. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average of $64.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $82.02.

