MBL Wealth LLC Invests $577,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

GDX traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 770,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,793,361. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $41.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

