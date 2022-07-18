MBL Wealth LLC Invests $677,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,175 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,104 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $524.16. 24,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $232.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $472.67 and its 200-day moving average is $514.84.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

