MBL Wealth LLC Makes New $427,000 Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Roblox by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Roblox by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Roblox by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE RBLX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.38. The company had a trading volume of 250,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,459,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Roblox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.