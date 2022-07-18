MBL Wealth LLC Takes $15.60 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 224,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,604,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,405,000 after buying an additional 61,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 544,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,668,000 after purchasing an additional 52,186 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.82. 10,417,069 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.79.

