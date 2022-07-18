MBL Wealth LLC Takes $15.60 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 224,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,604,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,405,000 after buying an additional 61,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 544,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,668,000 after purchasing an additional 52,186 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
BATS:IEFA traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.82. 10,417,069 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.79.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.