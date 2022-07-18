MBL Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,119,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,197,000 after buying an additional 3,945,576 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,993,000 after buying an additional 1,189,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,591,000 after buying an additional 1,203,708 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,948,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,712,000 after buying an additional 528,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,001,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,733. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.67.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

