MBL Wealth LLC Takes Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 475,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,411,000 after buying an additional 30,936 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $648,000.
Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.25. 3,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,947. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $93.07 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.89 and a 200 day moving average of $100.80.
