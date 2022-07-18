MCAN Mortgage (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MCAN Mortgage (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

MCAN Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of MAMTF remained flat at 12.28 during trading hours on Monday.

Get MCAN Mortgage alerts:

About MCAN Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.