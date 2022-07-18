Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Acquires New Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,148 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in BHP Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BHP Group by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 72,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHP opened at $51.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.43. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.06) to GBX 3,000 ($35.68) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.11) to GBX 2,400 ($28.54) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,706.42.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

