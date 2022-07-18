Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Acquires New Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,148 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in BHP Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BHP Group by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 72,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BHP Group Stock Up 3.6 %
NYSE BHP opened at $51.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.43. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
BHP Group Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
