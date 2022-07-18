Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $4,448,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $7,030,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,624,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 494,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 50,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 48,376 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE UTF opened at $25.01 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

