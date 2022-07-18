Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $4,448,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $7,030,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,624,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 494,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 50,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 48,376 shares during the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
NYSE UTF opened at $25.01 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF)
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.