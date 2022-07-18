Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE KKR opened at $48.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

