Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $6.32 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $276.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.45.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.80.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.