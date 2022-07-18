Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $7 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,183 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after buying an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,660 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.56.

META opened at $164.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $445.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.20 and a 200 day moving average of $218.70. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

