Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Increases Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 121.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 5,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Stock Performance

CI opened at $274.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $282.33.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,568,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,568,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,038 shares of company stock worth $34,356,583 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.68.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

