Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 4,927 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Lennar Stock Up 0.7 %

Lennar stock opened at $78.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.27%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

